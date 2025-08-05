Onam special: Kerala to sell rice at ₹25/kg
Kerala is making Onam a bit easier on the wallet this year—every ration card holder can pick up 20kg of rice at just ₹25 per kg, thanks to a new government subsidy.
The announcement came from Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil at Elettil Vattoli in Kozhikode district while opening a newly upgraded Maveli Super Store, with the goal of helping families manage festival expenses.
Discounts on other essentials, too
Depending on your ration card type, you can get even more rice—white cards get 15kg extra, blue cards 10kg, and red cards 5kg.
There are also discounts on red chilies (₹115.50/kg) and coconut oil (₹349/liter), with prices expected to drop further soon.
To make things simple, mobile units will start distributing these essentials across all Assembly constituencies from August 25, so everyone has easy access during Onam.