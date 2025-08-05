Women can only work night shifts in groups under new rules
Odisha just announced a set of new rules to make night shifts safer for women.
Now, if you want to work nights, you'll need to give written consent—and you won't be alone: at least three women (which may include an onsite woman employer) must be on shift together.
The policy also bans adolescent girls from working at night.
Employers have to provide GPS-tracked transport with police-verified drivers, plus basics like toilets, drinking water, and well-lit areas with CCTV.
Helpline numbers must be clearly posted at work and in vehicles.
There's also an eight-hour rest rule when switching from day to night shifts.
Companies have to self-certify they're following these guidelines or face penalties—Odisha says it's all about making workplaces safer and fairer for women.