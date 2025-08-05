Women can only work night shifts in groups under new rules

Employers have to provide GPS-tracked transport with police-verified drivers

Employers have to provide GPS-tracked transport with police-verified drivers, plus basics like toilets, drinking water, and well-lit areas with CCTV.

Helpline numbers must be clearly posted at work and in vehicles.

There's also an eight-hour rest rule when switching from day to night shifts.

Companies have to self-certify they're following these guidelines or face penalties—Odisha says it's all about making workplaces safer and fairer for women.