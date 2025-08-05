Next Article
Delhi court accepts CBI's closure report in Satyendar Jain case
A Delhi court has accepted the CBI's closure report in a corruption case against AAP leader Satyendar Jain.
The case was about alleged irregularities when hiring consultants for the Public Works Department, but after approximately four years, investigators found no evidence of wrongdoing or personal gain.
AAP says vindicated by ruling
The court said the hiring process was fair and just a response to staff shortages—not corruption.
By dismissing the charges as administrative mistakes, this ruling draws a clear line between honest decisions and actual graft.
AAP says this proves cases against its leaders are baseless, while bigger questions remain about how political investigations are handled and public trust in the system.
