5 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants caught trying to enter Red Fort
Five young Bangladeshi men were stopped by security at Delhi's Red Fort on Monday after trying to get in without passes.
Turns out, they'd been living and working as laborers in Delhi for a few months after entering India illegally, and didn't realize the fort has been closed to visitors since mid-July.
Officials found their Bangladeshi documents but didn't spot any suspicious behavior during questioning.
Now, authorities are following legal steps to deport them.
The whole thing comes as Delhi tightens security ahead of Independence Day celebrations.