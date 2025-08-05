Next Article
Delhi traffic alert: Expect diversions, delays on these routes today
If you're heading out in Central Delhi this Tuesday morning, expect some serious traffic diversions from 8:00am to 10:30am.
Delhi Traffic Police is rolling out these changes for an "urgent movement," so spots like W-Point, A-Point ITO Chowk, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Rajghat Crossing, MGM, and IP Marg are all affected.
No parking on these roads
Parking's a no-go on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, parts of Ring Road, and both sides of IP Marg during this window.
Park here anyway and your ride could get towed—and you might face legal trouble too.
Here's what you can do
To dodge delays, steer clear of the restricted roads and follow police directions at intersections.
The smoother you cooperate, the quicker everyone gets where they need to go!