Delhi traffic alert: Expect diversions, delays on these routes today India Aug 05, 2025

If you're heading out in Central Delhi this Tuesday morning, expect some serious traffic diversions from 8:00am to 10:30am.

Delhi Traffic Police is rolling out these changes for an "urgent movement," so spots like W-Point, A-Point ITO Chowk, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Rajghat Crossing, MGM, and IP Marg are all affected.