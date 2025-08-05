Next Article
India fires back after Trump threatens tariffs
India just fired back after US President Donald Trump accused it of taking advantage of Russian oil during the Ukraine conflict and threatened higher tariffs on Indian goods.
The Indian government called out Western countries for buying Russian resources themselves while criticizing India, saying it will do what's needed to protect its own interests.
To deal with these pressures, India is thinking about sticking with affordable Russian oil despite sanctions and is eyeing new trade partners like the Gulf Cooperation Council and Eurasian Economic Union.
There's even talk of pausing big trade talks with the US and EU or restarting oil deals with Iran and Venezuela—all part of balancing economic needs with global politics.