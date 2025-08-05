Next Article
Tamil Nadu man kills 3 daughters, dies by suicide
A heartbreaking incident shook Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, where Govindaraj—a shop manager—allegedly killed his three young daughters and then died by suicide early Tuesday.
His wife and their one-year-old son were in another room and survived the ordeal.
Man was in deep financial trouble
Police say Govindaraj locked the bedroom door around 3am attacked his daughters with a sickle in the hall, then consumed poison.
Neighbors rushed in after hearing his wife's screams but it was too late.
Early investigations suggest he was struggling with heavy debts of about ₹20 lakh, which may have pushed him to this desperate act.
The community is left stunned and grieving.