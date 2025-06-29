Pakistan army chief accuses India of escalating regional tensions

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has accused India of escalating tensions in the region. He claimed that Pakistan had given a "resolute response" to what he termed as "unprovoked" Indian military aggression. Speaking at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi , Munir called Pakistan a "net regional stabilizer," asserting that Islamabad responded "resolutely" to "unprovoked" Indian military aggression.

Accusations Munir raises Kashmir issue Munir has accused India of deliberately creating tensions in the region as Pakistan was close to eradicating terrorism. He also raised the Kashmir issue, saying, "Pakistan is a strong advocate for a just resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people."

Power play Pakistan seeking to consolidate power within navy through rhetoric Intelligence sources have interpreted Munir's speech as an attempt to consolidate power within the Navy through anti-India rhetoric. They said it was a response to India's aborted Karachi strike, which demonstrated India's maritime dominance and forced Pakistan to de-escalate. The Indian Navy is strategically positioned 418km off Karachi, targeting key assets critical for Pakistan's economy.