Indian woman goes missing in US after arranged marriage

A 24-year-old Indian woman has gone missing in the United States just days after arriving for an arranged marriage. The incident took place in New Jersey , where Simran was last seen on June 20. Surveillance footage reviewed by Lindenwold police showed her checking her phone and seemingly waiting for someone before she vanished.

Investigation progress Investigators looking into the possibility that Simran may traveled The local police have launched an investigation into Simran's disappearance. The authorities said she did not appear to be in distress from the footage reviewed. Investigators are looking into the possibility that Simran may have traveled to the US under false pretenses, possibly using the arranged marriage as a cover for free travel.

Personal details Simran doesn't speak English and has no known relatives Simran doesn't speak English and has no known relatives in the United States, The New York Times reported. Her only phone is an international device that works only on Wi-Fi. Despite several attempts, authorities have been unable to contact any family members back in India regarding her whereabouts. "At this time there are no known family members in India to contact to obtain information on her possible whereabouts," Lindenwold police said on Thursday, as per Patch News.