Musk again slams Trump's 'Big beautiful bill' as 'destructive', 'insane'

By Snehil Singh
Jun 29, 2025
10:06 am
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has slammed United States President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," describing it as "utterly insane and destructive." The Senate is currently voting on the tax and spending bill, which seeks to cut spending on programs like Medicaid while increasing funding for defense and deportations. The bill also includes tax breaks and plans to raise taxes on wind and solar projects.

Musk has expressed concern that the bill would destroy millions of jobs in America and cause strategic harm to the country. He believes it favors outdated industries at the expense of future-oriented sectors. The American Clean Power Association has echoed these fears, warning about frozen energy investments and increased household costs due to proposed tax hikes on domestic energy production.

Senate Republicans are pushing to pass the bill by July 4, with Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham presenting a revised version. However, internal disagreements have slowed progress. The White House has strongly supported the legislation as key to President Trump's agenda. Despite opposition from some GOP senators and Democrats, Senate Majority Leader John Thune has urged swift passage of the bill.

This isn't the first time Musk has criticized Trump's spending bill. Earlier, he had called it a "massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill [that] is a disgusting abomination." He also slammed those who voted for it on X (formerly Twitter). The current version of the bill includes changes to Medicaid provider tax rates and limits on SALT deductions. New rules limit credits to projects starting before 2028, with additional taxes thereafter.