Musk again slams Trump's 'Big beautiful bill' as 'destructive', 'insane'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has slammed United States President Donald Trump 's "Big Beautiful Bill," describing it as "utterly insane and destructive." The Senate is currently voting on the tax and spending bill, which seeks to cut spending on programs like Medicaid while increasing funding for defense and deportations. The bill also includes tax breaks and plans to raise taxes on wind and solar projects.

Twitter Post Musk's post on X The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!



Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future. https://t.co/TZ9w1g7zHF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2025

Job fears Musk's concerns and the American Clean Power Association's warning Musk has expressed concern that the bill would destroy millions of jobs in America and cause strategic harm to the country. He believes it favors outdated industries at the expense of future-oriented sectors. The American Clean Power Association has echoed these fears, warning about frozen energy investments and increased household costs due to proposed tax hikes on domestic energy production.

Legislative progress Senate Republicans aim to pass bill by July 4 Senate Republicans are pushing to pass the bill by July 4, with Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham presenting a revised version. However, internal disagreements have slowed progress. The White House has strongly supported the legislation as key to President Trump's agenda. Despite opposition from some GOP senators and Democrats, Senate Majority Leader John Thune has urged swift passage of the bill.