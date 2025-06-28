Israel airstrikes kill 34 in Gaza, including refugees at stadium

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed at least 34 people, including those taking refuge at the Palestine Stadium. The strikes began late Friday, continuing into Saturday morning, and also targeted nearby apartments and a tent in Muwasi. The death toll was confirmed by health officials at Shifa Hospital, where the bodies were taken.

Negotiations ongoing Trump hopes for Gaza ceasefire agreement The airstrikes come as United States President Donald Trump expressed hope for a ceasefire agreement within a week. He said, "We're working on Gaza and trying to get it taken care of." Israel's Minister for Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, is expected in Washington next week for talks on Gaza's ceasefire and other issues.

Crisis deepens Conflict has killed over 56,000 Palestinians The ongoing conflict has killed over 56,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The war has also resulted in severe shortages of food and other essentials in the region. After blocking all food supplies for two-and-a-half months, Israel has only allowed limited supplies into Gaza since mid-May.