Israel airstrikes kill 34 in Gaza, including refugees at stadium
What's the story
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed at least 34 people, including those taking refuge at the Palestine Stadium. The strikes began late Friday, continuing into Saturday morning, and also targeted nearby apartments and a tent in Muwasi. The death toll was confirmed by health officials at Shifa Hospital, where the bodies were taken.
Negotiations ongoing
Trump hopes for Gaza ceasefire agreement
The airstrikes come as United States President Donald Trump expressed hope for a ceasefire agreement within a week. He said, "We're working on Gaza and trying to get it taken care of." Israel's Minister for Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, is expected in Washington next week for talks on Gaza's ceasefire and other issues.
Crisis deepens
Conflict has killed over 56,000 Palestinians
The ongoing conflict has killed over 56,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The war has also resulted in severe shortages of food and other essentials in the region. After blocking all food supplies for two-and-a-half months, Israel has only allowed limited supplies into Gaza since mid-May.
Distribution disrupted
UN's food distribution efforts hampered
United Nations food distribution efforts have been hampered by armed gangs looting trucks and desperate crowds unloading supplies from convoys. There are also reports of Palestinians being shot while trying to reach newly formed aid sites run by the American and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Israel's military said that it is investigating the incidents where civilians were harmed.