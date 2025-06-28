Pakistan: Suicide attack on military convoy kills 16 soldiers

Aftermath details

Attack intensifies violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

The explosion not only killed soldiers but also injured six children when the roofs of two houses collapsed. The attack has further intensified the violence in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which has seen a spike in violence since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021. Islamabad accuses Kabul of harboring groups that launch attacks on its territory—a claim denied by the Taliban.