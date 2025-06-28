Pakistan: Suicide attack on military convoy kills 16 soldiers
What's the story
A suicide attack on a military convoy in North Waziristan, Pakistan, has left at least 16 soldiers dead and over two dozen injured. The incident took place when a bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the convoy. The Pakistani Taliban's suicide bomber wing of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group has claimed responsibility for this deadly attack.
Aftermath details
Attack intensifies violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
The explosion not only killed soldiers but also injured six children when the roofs of two houses collapsed. The attack has further intensified the violence in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which has seen a spike in violence since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021. Islamabad accuses Kabul of harboring groups that launch attacks on its territory—a claim denied by the Taliban.
Violence statistics
Nearly 290 people killed this year
Since the beginning of this year, around 290 people have been killed in attacks by armed groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, according to an AFP tally. Most victims were security officials. The rise in violence has raised concerns about security and stability in these regions, which are critical for Pakistan's national interest.