Afghan women now banned from midwifery and nursing courses
Women in Afghanistan have been banned from attending midwifery and nursing courses following an edict from the Taliban's supreme leader, AFP reported. According to BBC, women were told not to return to school in the morning, thereby sealing off their only opportunity for further education in the country. Five different institutions in Afghanistan have confirmed to the network that the Taliban has ordered them to close until further notice.
Ban on midwifery courses exacerbates healthcare crisis
Though the Taliban's health ministry has not officially confirmed the ban, two sources have corroborated it off the record. The decision could further strain Afghanistan's healthcare system, which is already grappling with a shortage of medical professionals. A health ministry official told AFP that the ban would worsen these shortages. The United Nations previously stated that Afghanistan needs an additional 18,000 midwives to meet its healthcare needs.
Ban implemented without official notification
Health officials conveyed the order to heads of educational institutions in Kabul on Monday. "They were not provided with any details and justification and were just told of the order of the supreme leader and were asked to implement it," an unnamed public health ministry official said. Some institutes have been given 10 days to conduct final exams amid confusion over the rule.
Approximately 35,000 women affected by the ban
The decision impacts some 35,000 women enrolled in health training programs across Afghanistan. The programs were among the last few avenues of education for women after the Taliban banned girls from secondary and higher education in 2021. The Taliban has repeatedly stated that the girl students will be readmitted to school provided a variety of issues are resolved, including ensuring that the curriculum is "Islamic." But that has yet to happen.