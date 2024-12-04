Summarize Simplifying... In short Peruvian President Boluarte is under fire for not delegating her powers during a nose job surgery, a move some lawmakers argue could be a constitutional violation.

Adding to her woes, she's also accused of accepting bribes and causing over 50 protester deaths, leading to a disapproval rating of nearly 95%.

Boluarte underwent the surgery in summer 2023

How a nose job triggered political scandal in Peru

By Chanshimla Varah 11:42 am Dec 04, 2024

What's the story Peru President Dina Boluarte is facing calls to resign after a nose surgery she underwent in the summer of 2023. The procedure was confirmed by former Prime Minister Alberto Otarola during a congressional commission inquiry. "She told me she was going to get a rhinoplasty...a surgery on the nose, but for breathing problems," Otarola revealed. The commission is now investigating Boluarte's absence from public view between June 28 and July 10, 2023.

Investigation

Boluarte's absence from public view under scrutiny

During the time of her surgery, Boluarte reportedly failed to inform the public or delegate her powers to Congress. Otarola claimed Boluarte continued her duties virtually during her recovery. "There was no absence of power at that time, because the surgical procedure had no major complications," he added. Some lawmakers now argue that Boluarte's actions may constitute a constitutional violation. Lawmaker Juan Burgos stated, "It would be cause for dismissal...because the president should have asked permission from Congress."

Controversies

Boluarte's controversies and political standing

Aside from the row over duty dereliction, Boluarte is also facing allegations of accepting bribes in the form of Rolex watches. She is also accused of being responsible for over 50 protester deaths in a crackdown in 2022. Boluarte doesn't have her own party in Congress and has a disapproval rating of almost 95%. Her presidential term ends in July 2026.