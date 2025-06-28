Lauren changes Instagram username after marrying Bezos, shares dreamy photos
What's the story
Lauren Sanchez (55) and Jeff Bezos (61) are now man and wife! Sanchez has officially changed her name on Instagram after tying the knot with Amazon founder Bezos in a lavish wedding in Venice, Italy. The former journalist has updated her Instagram handle to "Lauren Sanchez Bezos" and deleted all previous posts except for two from the wedding. The couple had a star-studded celebration on San Giorgio Maggiore island, with guests including Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian.
Digital change
Sanchez deletes old posts, updates name
Sanchez made a big statement on social media by changing her profile name and deleting old posts. She now has only two posts on Instagram, one of which thanks Dolce & Gabbana for her wedding gown, which reads, "Not just a gown, a piece of poetry. Thank you @dolcegabbana for the magic you made." The other post is a picture of the newlyweds with the caption "06/27/2025," marking their wedding date.
Event highlights
The couple had a $50 million wedding
The wedding was a grand affair, costing an estimated $50 million, reportedly. According to Page Six's sources, the couple had legally married in the United States before their Italian celebration. Sanchez wore a Dolce & Gabbana-designed white wedding dress with a mermaid silhouette and sheer lace sleeves, while Bezos donned a classic black tuxedo with a bowtie. Sydney Sweeney, Kylie Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, and many more A-listers attended the celebrations.
Ongoing celebrations
Another reception party is still to come
The wedding festivities are far from over as a huge post-wedding reception is still to come. It is set to be attended by the biggest names in the industry, including Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates. The couple made their relationship public in 2019, and they got engaged in 2023. Bezos was earlier married to MacKenzie Scott from 1993 to 2019, while Sanchez was married to Patrick Whitesell between 2005 and 2019.