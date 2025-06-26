Bezos-Sanchez's starry wedding guests kept in dark about events

The upcoming wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former journalist Lauren Sanchez is shrouded in mystery, with even their high-profile guests left in the dark about the event locations. A source told Page Six that attendees were only given instructions on when to be ready for water taxis, without any details about where they would be taken. The couple's guest list reportedly includes Bill Gates , Ivanka Trump , Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Accommodation details A-list guests stay at these hotels Most guests are reportedly staying at five different luxury hotels in Venice, Italy. These include the Aman, where Bezos and Sanchez are currently residing, and the St. Regis Hotel, rumored to be Gates's accommodation. Other hotels on the list are Gritti Palace, Cipriani, and Hotel Danieli. As per reports, a special pier with a tent for guests' privacy has been constructed at the Aman hotel.

Dress code Dress code for each event sent to guests In a unique move, guests were reportedly sent mood boards to help them decide what to wear each night. This trend has been seen in other high-profile weddings as well, such as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's six-day wedding in 2024. Most guests are expected to arrive in Venice on Wednesday, with the first event possibly taking place at a villa on the small island of San Giovanni Evangelista.

Security concerns Wedding met with protests in Venice The couple's wedding has also been met with protests in Venice, with posters and stickers reading "No Space for Bezos" appearing around the city's historic center. Greenpeace recently revealed a giant banner at St. Mark's Square featuring a photo of Bezos laughing, alongside the words: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax." In response to these protests and safety concerns, the original venue for one of the celebrations has been changed.