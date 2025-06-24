Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's wedding: Venue, guests, dresses, and more

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (61) and Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez (55) are gearing up for their much-anticipated nuptials. The couple got engaged in 2023 and have been planning a lavish wedding for quite some time. The multi-day celebration is set to begin in Venice on Tuesday, as per Associated Press. Despite keeping most details under wraps, some information about the venue, guest list, and more has emerged. Here's what we know so far.

Venue details The couple will reportedly tie the knot in Venice Sanchez and Bezos are reportedly getting married in Venice. The city mayor Luigi Brugnaro confirmed this in a statement, saying only 200 guests will be invited and the event won't disrupt the city. A source told AP that 80% of the wedding provisions will be sourced from local vendors. Rosa Salva, Venice's oldest pastry maker, is making goody bags for guests while design studio Laguna B is also creating something special for the event.

Wedding details Will it be Koru or San Giorgio Maggiore? While the couple hasn't confirmed the exact venue, previous reports suggested it could be held on Bezos's $500 million yacht, Koru. Other outlets named San Giorgio Maggiore, an island with a historic church and cultural center, as a possible venue. The guest list is expected to include Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Karlie Kloss, and Joshua Kushner. Sanchez's close friends Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian may also attend, along with her Blue Origin space crew members Katy Perry and Gayle King.

Planning details The couple has hired Lanza & Baucina Limited as planners The couple has hired Lanza & Baucina Limited to organize their upcoming nuptials. Known for producing Venice weddings for A-list couples like the Clooneys in 2014 and Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault in 2009, the planners insisted that the event wouldn't disrupt the city. Despite being lodged at Aman, where George Clooney and Amal Clooney married in 2014, they've also booked rooms for their guests at four other prominent hotels, reported People.