How 'Breaking Bad' secretly channels classic western films

Breaking Bad is lauded for its elaborate storytelling and multi-layered characters. Unbeknownst to many, it also incorporates subtle nods to the classic western films. These references play into the show's themes, enhancing the narrative. This article explores how Breaking Bad pays tribute to a genre that heavily influences its storytelling style.

Antihero The lone antihero parallel The lone antihero is a common character archetype in classic Western films. Breaking Bad's Walter White personifies this character through his journey from a mild-mannered teacher to a ruthless drug kingpin. Much like Clint Eastwood's characters in Sergio Leone's films, Walter acts outside societal norms, fueled by personal motives rather than moral codes. This similarity draws attention to how both genres delve into themes of individualism and moral ambiguity.

Showdowns Showdowns in desert landscapes Desert landscapes are the quintessential locations for western films, where they become the backdrop for dramatic showdowns. Breaking Bad often employs the same locations for key sequences, including the confrontations between its lead characters. From the desert showdowns reminiscent of classic western duels, to the heightened tension and isolation, to highlighting the grim realities of those living on the fringes of society, it all fits.

Lawman Pursuit The Lawman Pursuit theme The undying chase of outlaws by lawmen is another western cinema staple reflected in Breaking Bad. Hank Schrader's relentless pursuit to nab Heisenberg mirrors the pursuits seen in movies like High Noon. The theme emphasizes the cat-and-mouse dynamic between both genres, where justice is chased at great personal cost.