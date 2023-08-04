Jeff Bezos's $500M yacht: World's largest, has Bezos's girlfriend's sculpture!

Written by Isha Sharma August 04, 2023 | 12:57 pm 2 min read

All you need to know about Jeff Bezos's yacht Koru

On Wednesday, Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos threw an engagement party to celebrate his companionship with fiancée Lauren Sánchez on his awe-inspiring yacht Koru in Italy, reported Page Six. They had gotten engaged in May 2023. The function was attended by selected high-profile celebrities such as Bill Gates and Wendi Murdoch. The yacht has been the focal point of much intrigue and awe. Here's why.

One of its kind: It's the world's largest sailing yacht

Koru was formerly known as Y721, and per Boat International, it has the honor of being the world's largest sailing yacht as well as the largest yacht to have been built in the Netherlands. The site further explains the yacht's features- "[There is a] large pool on the aft deck, a seating area on the bowsprit, and multiple areas for relaxing across open decks."

It costs a mammoth $25M a year to run

Per a Hindustan Times report, the three-mast sailing and 417-foot-long yacht can reach a speed of 20 knots. To put this into perspective, it's important to note that large yachts usually average about 15 knots. The marvelous super boat costs about $25M a year to run and requires a crew of 40 sailors. It can accommodate about 18 people at a time.

Koru: Meaning of the word and significance

The word "koru" comes from Maori (an indigenous tribe in New Zealand) art and is represented by a coil or loop, implying new beginnings, peace, and growth. Moreover, its spiral nature conveys the idea of perpetual movement. While sharing images from his New Year's party in January 2022, Bezos uploaded an image of the yacht and mentioned "personal growth, renewal, rebirth" in his caption.

It even has Sánchez's sculpture!

If all these stupendpus features weren't jaw-dropping enouh, there's more! Bezos's yacht has a magnificent wooden sculpture of Sánchez installed on the prow (the front part of the ship) and wears a necklace that contains the symbol of koru. Hard to compete with that level of love! To recall, the couple went public with their relationship in 2019, after Bezos's divorce from MacKenzie Scott.

