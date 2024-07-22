In short Simplifying... In short Elon Musk shared an AI-created video mocking Microsoft's global outage, featuring world leaders and tech giants in a humorous fashion show.

The video, showcasing Musk in a Tesla suit and Indian PM Narendra Modi in a vibrant outfit, was a satirical take on the recent Microsoft outage that disrupted services worldwide.

Musk's caption, "High time for an AI fashion show," highlights his interest in AI's potential uses. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The fashion show video has gone viral

Watch: Musk shares AI-made fashion show video, and it's hilarious

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:55 am Jul 22, 202411:55 am

What's the story Elon Musk has caught the public's attention by sharing an AI-generated fashion show video on X. The video humorously features many tech figures and world leaders in different costumes and avatars. The highlight of the clip was the depiction of Bill Gates holding a sign that initially read "Runway of Power," but was later altered to "Blue Screen of Death." This change is a direct reference to Microsoft's global outage that took place on July 19.

Impact

How severe was the outage?

The Microsoft outage last week, had a worldwide impact as numerous Windows devices entered a continuous reboot loop, due to an update from cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike. It affected airline services, banks, and IT sectors among others.

List

Who else was in the video?

In the AI-made video, world leaders like US President Joe Biden, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were depicted. Tech company leaders like Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Apple's Tim Cook, and Musk himself were also part of the clip.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the video

Depictions

Modi's portrayal is humorous

In addition to the satirical element, the video also features Musk in shorts that morph into a Tesla suit. Modi is portrayed wearing a colorful outfit complete with sunglasses and a tikka on his forehead. The video was captioned by Musk as "High time for an AI fashion show," underscoring his ongoing interest in AI and its potential applications.