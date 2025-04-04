What's the story

Turkish weddings are steeped in traditions, and the most loved of them all is the henna night.

This pre-wedding affair is a fusion of cultural rituals and joyous festivities. It is a symbolic farewell to the bride's single life, replete with music, dance, and colors.

The henna night isn't just about applying henna; it is an affair that unites families in celebration and anticipation of the wedding.