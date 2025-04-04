Debunking olive oil myths: Facts you need to know
What's the story
Though olive oil has become a staple in our kitchens, it is also surrounded by a number of myths that can confuse consumers.
Knowing the facts about olive oil can help you make informed choices.
This article attempts to debunk common misconceptions and provide clear insights into the world of olive oil.
From its health benefits to storage tips, we will explore various aspects often misunderstood.
Types explained
Myth: All olive oils are the same
Not all olive oils are created equal. There are many kinds, including extra virgin, virgin, and refined olive oils.
Extra virgin olive oil is considered the best, owing to its minimal processing and high levels of antioxidants.
Virgin olive oil is processed slightly more, but retains most of its natural flavor.
Refined olive oils are processed even more, resulting in a milder taste and lesser nutrition.
Cooking uses
Myth: Olive oil is not suitable for cooking
A common myth is that olive oil shouldn't be used for cooking because of its low smoke point.
In reality, extra virgin olive oil has a smoke point of around 190 degrees Celsius (374 degrees Fahrenheit), making it apt for most cooking methods like sauteing or baking.
Notably, while heating may reduce some antioxidants, it doesn't make the oil unhealthy.
Calorie content
Myth: Light olive oil has fewer calories
The "light" in light olive oil has nothing to do with calories and has everything to do with flavor.
All varieties of olive oils have the same caloric value—about 120 calories per tablespoon—irrespective of their hue or the intensity of flavor.
So the choice between light and extra virgin should be made based on your taste preference, not calorie worries.
Storage tips
Myth: Olive oil should be stored on the countertop
Proper storage is key to keep your olive oil in top condition.
It should be stored in a cool, dark place away from heat sources (like stoves) or direct sunlight, as exposure can cause the oil to oxidize and spoil over time.
Using dark glass bottles or stainless-steel containers can also keep it fresh longer than clear glass bottles would.