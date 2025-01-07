What's the story

Bollywood actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, made a shocking revelation: the couple has been living separately.

In a recent interview, she said while she lives in their flat with their kids, Govinda often stays late at their bungalow due to work.

"We have two houses, we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat whereas he gets late after his meetings," she said.