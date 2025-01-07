Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja living separately: Here's why
What's the story
Bollywood actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, made a shocking revelation: the couple has been living separately.
In a recent interview, she said while she lives in their flat with their kids, Govinda often stays late at their bungalow due to work.
"We have two houses, we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat whereas he gets late after his meetings," she said.
Relationship dynamics
Ahuja expressed desire for a different husband in next life
She further explained, "He loves talking so he'll sit chatting with them...Whereas me, my son and my daughter...we hardly talk because I feel you end up wasting your energy by talking too much."
Ahuja also expressed her discontent with Govinda's busy schedule.
"I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband. He doesn't go on holiday. I am a person who wants to go out with her husband and eat pani-puri on the streets."
Complaints
'Never trust a man...'
Ahuja's complaint didn't stop there.
She added, "He [Govinda] spent too much time working...I don't recall a single instance when we both went out to watch a movie."
"Now, I don't know if he has become like that. You never know what people do behind your back. Never trust a man. People change colors like a chameleon. It's been 37 years since we got married."
Marriage insights
Ahuja's evolving feelings of security in marriage
Ahuja further revealed her changing sense of security in her marriage to Govinda, especially now that he is over 60.
In his prime years in Bollywood, she felt secure despite rumors linking him to his co-stars. However, she admitted if similar gossip surfaced now, it might make her uneasy.
Ahuja and Govinda have built a relationship defined by trust and mutual understanding over their three-decades-long marriage.
Couple's camaraderie
Ahuja's playful banter and support for Govinda
Shilpa Shetty Kundra jokingly teased Govinda about how his wife shot him in the knee, but Ahuja quickly fired back with a witty response: "Had I shot him, I would have aimed for the chest."
Last October, Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg with his licensed revolver while inspecting it before leaving for an appointment.
He was rushed to the hospital, with close friends like David Dhawan, Shetty Kundra, and Raveena Tandon visiting him soon after.