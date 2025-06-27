Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez are already legally married! Prenup details out
What's the story
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (61) and his partner Lauren Sanchez (55) have reportedly already tied the knot in the United States. The couple signed a multi-million dollar prenuptial agreement before their lavish wedding ceremony in Venice, Italy, on Friday, reported Page Six. They are said to be legally married before their grand celebration on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.
Legal confirmation
They haven't filed an official request to wed in Venice
City officials told The Times of London that Bezos and Sanchez did not file an official request to wed in Venice as required by Italian law. A renowned Florida-based attorney told Page Six, "Often a marriage in a foreign country is not valid in the USA, or creates other issues, so yes it is likely they are already married." Another Italian source confirmed this news.
Prenup details revealed
Three prominent divorce attorneys told Page Six that Bezos and Sanchez have signed a huge prenuptial agreement. One attorney said, "They can get married anywhere as their prenup would generally be drafted to include its enforceability everywhere." However, they added that "divorce can only happen in the state of the primary residence," which means if they live in Florida, they'd have to divorce there, regardless of where they marry.
Wedding details
How to get married in Italy
To marry in Venice, Bezos and Sanchez would have to sign an affidavit or "Dichiarazione Giurata" before a US consular officer in Italy. They would then need to schedule an appointment for a notary service with one of the US Consulates General in Italy or the US Embassy in Rome to obtain the "Dichiarazione Giurata." A civil ceremony in Italy is typically performed by the Mayor or one of his deputies and requires two witnesses.
Guest list
Star-studded guest list for pre-wedding dinner
Bezos and Sanchez were last seen heading to a welcome dinner in Venice on Thursday night with several high-profile guests. The guest list included Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, NFL legend Tom Brady, music executive Scooter Braun, and actor Orlando Bloom. Their Miami neighbors, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, are also reportedly in Venice with their three children.