Argentina's President Javier Milei granted Italian citizenship; sparks outrage
Argentina's President Javier Milei has been given Italian citizenship by the country's government due to his Italian family roots. The decision has triggered outrage among opposition politicians and social media users. Critics have compared Milei's quick citizenship process with the difficulties encountered by children born in Italy to migrant parents. Milei is in Rome to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and attend the Brothers of Italy party's annual festival.
Milei's visit to Rome and Italy's citizenship laws
According to The Guardian, Italy's citizenship laws prioritize blood ties, even allowing distant descendants of Italians to get citizenship. However, foreigners born in Italy or those who migrate there have to meet stricter requirements. Riccardo Magi, a lawmaker from the opposition +Europa party, slammed the decision as "intolerable discrimination against so many young people who will only get it after many years."
Opposition criticizes Milei's citizenship grant
To relax these laws, pro-migrant groups have proposed a referendum, but Meloni's right-wing coalition is against any changes. During a previous visit in February, Milei had expressed his strong connection to Italy. Milei said he felt "75% Italian" because of his grandparents' roots and his love for Italian opera. He has forged a close bond with Meloni, as seen in their recent meeting in Buenos Aires, where Milei presented Meloni with a statuette of himself with a chainsaw.