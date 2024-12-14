Summarize Simplifying... In short Argentina's President, Javier Milei, has been granted Italian citizenship, sparking controversy due to Italy's stringent citizenship laws that favor blood ties.

Critics, including opposition lawmaker Riccardo Magi, have labeled the decision as discriminatory against foreigners born or migrated to Italy.

Despite the backlash, Milei, who claims to feel "75% Italian" due to his ancestral roots and love for Italian opera, remains unapologetic. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Foreigners born in Italy or those who migrate there have to meet stricter requirements

Argentina's President Javier Milei granted Italian citizenship; sparks outrage

By Snehil Singh 02:44 pm Dec 14, 202402:44 pm

What's the story Argentina's President Javier Milei has been given Italian citizenship by the country's government due to his Italian family roots. The decision has triggered outrage among opposition politicians and social media users. Critics have compared Milei's quick citizenship process with the difficulties encountered by children born in Italy to migrant parents. Milei is in Rome to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and attend the Brothers of Italy party's annual festival.

Visit details

Milei's visit to Rome and Italy's citizenship laws

According to The Guardian, Italy's citizenship laws prioritize blood ties, even allowing distant descendants of Italians to get citizenship. However, foreigners born in Italy or those who migrate there have to meet stricter requirements. Riccardo Magi, a lawmaker from the opposition +Europa party, slammed the decision as "intolerable discrimination against so many young people who will only get it after many years."

Criticism voiced

Opposition criticizes Milei's citizenship grant

To relax these laws, pro-migrant groups have proposed a referendum, but Meloni's right-wing coalition is against any changes. During a previous visit in February, Milei had expressed his strong connection to Italy. Milei said he felt "75% Italian" because of his grandparents' roots and his love for Italian opera. He has forged a close bond with Meloni, as seen in their recent meeting in Buenos Aires, where Milei presented Meloni with a statuette of himself with a chainsaw.