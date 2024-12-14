Summarize Simplifying... In short In China, a trend of hiring 'climbing buddies' for hikes is gaining popularity, with costs ranging from $30 to $85 per trip.

These buddies not only guide the route but also carry backpacks and assist with photo ops.

These buddies not only guide the route but also carry backpacks and assist with photo ops.

While this trend offers financial opportunities for young people, it also raises safety concerns due to lack of regulation, with critics warning about potential scams and unverified guides.

'Friendless' Chinese hikers hiring climbing buddies for ₹7,000 per trip

By Snehil Singh 02:33 pm Dec 14, 2024

What's the story A new trend of hiring "climbing buddies" for mountain treks is taking China by storm. These companions, called "pei pa," provide paid support to climbers by carrying bags and boosting morale. The service has become popular on social media platforms such as Xiaohongshu and Douyin, where profiles often showcase the fitness levels, hiking experience, and sometimes even the looks of these climbing buddies.

Climbing buddies' services and pricing

The price of hiring a climbing buddy varies between 200 and 600 yuan ($30 to $85) per trip. Wendy Chen, a 25-year-old climber who hired a climbing buddy for her trek up Mount Tai, revealed that her guide mapped the route, carried her backpack, and even offered props for photos at the summit. She paid 350 yuan ($49) for the service and called it "satisfactory."

'Climbing buddy' trend offers financial opportunities

The climbing buddy trend is also opening up financial opportunities for youth in China's competitive job market. University student Chris Zhang made over 20,000 yuan ($2,800) in three months by serving as a climbing buddy during national holidays. Similarly, Chen Wudi quit his sales job to become a full-time climbing buddy near Mount Tai, making around 20,000 yuan per month.

Safety concerns over unregulated 'climbing buddy' market

Despite its popularity, the climbing buddy trend has raised safety concerns due to the lack of regulation. Critics warn about potential risks from unverified guides or scams, especially for single women or families with children. However, many young Chinese find this job appealing as a temporary source of income while enjoying outdoor activities.