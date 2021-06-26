Nataraj falls narrowly short of making 'A' cut for Olympics

Srihari Nataraj's record was not enough to make the 'A' mark for the Tokyo Games

Star Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj came agonizingly close to achieving the elusive Olympic qualification time in the 100m men's backstroke event before falling short of the mark at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy on Friday. The 20-year-old Bengaluru swimmer clocked 53.90 seconds bettering his own national record in the 100m men's backstroke event.

Swimmer Advait Page also set a new national record

However, it was not enough to make the "A" mark for the Tokyo Games set at 53.85 seconds. Another Indian swimmer, Advait Page also set a new national record, clocking 15:23.66 in the men's 1500m freestyle at a qualification event in Los Angeles, USA.

However, Nataraj can still compete at the Olympics

The effort saw Page, who has already achieved a "B" mark in 800m freestyle, make the "B" cut in the 1500m freestyle event. This was the last chance for Nataraj to make the "A" cut as the qualification period for the Tokyo Olympics ends on Sunday. However, since Nataraj has been nominated for the Universality places, he can still compete at the Olympics.

Sajan Prakash is vying for 'A' standard in 200m butterfly

He can compete if no other Indian male swimmer qualifies for the Games or receives a FINA invite based on his or her Olympic Selection time (B time). Sajan Prakash, who represented India in the 2016 Rio Olympics, will be active in Rome on Saturday. The 27-year-old is vying for the "A" standard in the men's 200m butterfly event.