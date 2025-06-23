'Zionist enemy made...big mistake': Khamenei's 1st reaction after US strikes 

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that the "Zionist enemy" is being punished after the United States bombed Tehran's three key nuclear facilities. The facilities targeted were Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. "The Zionist enemy has made a big mistake, committed a big crime; it must be punished and it is being punished; it is being punished right now," he wrote on X.

مجازات ادامه دارد



دشمن صهیونی یک اشتباه بزرگی کرده، یک جنایت بزرگی را مرتکب شده؛ باید مجازات بشود و دارد مجازات میشود؛ همین حالا دارد مجازات میشود.#الله_اکبر pic.twitter.com/wH6Wk9nNhJ — KHAMENEI.IR | فارسی 🇮🇷 (@Khamenei_fa) June 23, 2025

Escalating tensions Khamenei's warning to US Earlier, Khamenei warned Washington to expect "greater damage and blows than ever before." He is currently believed to be hiding in an underground bunker due to fears of assassination since the Israeli assault began. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has also vowed that the United States will "receive a response" after its unprecedented airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Retaliatory threats US strikes and Khamenei's threats Following the US strikes, Khamenei's aide, Hossein Shariatmadari, had earlier called for a missile strike on the US naval fleet in Bahrain and proposed closing the Strait of Hormuz to Western ships. "It is now our turn to act without delay. As a first step, we must launch a missile strike on the US naval fleet in Bahrain and simultaneously close the Strait of Hormuz to American, British, German, and French ships," he told an Iranian media.