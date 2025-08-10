ICICI Bank reports lowest attrition rate among peers

Comparative analysis

Comparison with other major private sector banks

In FY25, ICICI Bank's attrition rate was significantly lower than its peers. HDFC Bank reported an employee attrition rate of 22.6% in FY25, down from 26.9% in FY24. Axis Bank's attrition rate also fell to 25.5% from last year's 28.8%. Kotak Mahindra Bank saw a similar trend with its manpower exit rate declining to 33.3%, down from last year's 39.6%. IndusInd Bank's attrition rate stood at 29% in FY25, a decline from last year's 37% and the previous year's 51%.