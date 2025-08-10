Shrimp exporters seek government help as Trump's tariff threatens trade

The Seafood Export Association of India (SEAI) has sought emergency financial support from the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Finance . The request comes in light of President Donald Trump 's recent hike in tariffs on shrimp exports, which could severely disrupt trade worth nearly $2 billion. The association has asked for a 30% increase in working capital through soft loans with interest subvention and a 240-day moratorium for pre- and post-packaging operations.

Information US tariffs on shrimp exports SEAI Secretary General K. N. Raghavan told PTI that Trump's latest tariff hike, raising reciprocal tariffs from 25% to as much as 50%, makes Indian seafood significantly less competitive than that of China, Vietnam, and Thailand, which face U.S. tariffs of only about 20-30%

Market concerns Competitors may lower prices to capture US market Raghavan warned that Asian competitors could easily capture US market share by lowering their prices. He added that Indian exporters can't reroute existing shipments, as it would attract an additional 40% penalty for contract violations. "The only way is to explore five new markets, but it would take time," he said, referring to the free trade deal with the UK, which will take time for implementation.