LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Shrimp exporters seek government help as Trump's tariff threatens trade
Summarize
Shrimp exporters seek government help as Trump's tariff threatens trade
Trump's tariff hike could disrupt trade worth nearly $2 billion

Shrimp exporters seek government help as Trump's tariff threatens trade

By Akash Pandey
Aug 10, 2025
03:51 pm
What's the story

The Seafood Export Association of India (SEAI) has sought emergency financial support from the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Finance. The request comes in light of President Donald Trump's recent hike in tariffs on shrimp exports, which could severely disrupt trade worth nearly $2 billion. The association has asked for a 30% increase in working capital through soft loans with interest subvention and a 240-day moratorium for pre- and post-packaging operations.

Information

US tariffs on shrimp exports

SEAI Secretary General K. N. Raghavan told PTI that Trump's latest tariff hike, raising reciprocal tariffs from 25% to as much as 50%, makes Indian seafood significantly less competitive than that of China, Vietnam, and Thailand, which face U.S. tariffs of only about 20-30%

Market concerns

Competitors may lower prices to capture US market

Raghavan warned that Asian competitors could easily capture US market share by lowering their prices. He added that Indian exporters can't reroute existing shipments, as it would attract an additional 40% penalty for contract violations. "The only way is to explore five new markets, but it would take time," he said, referring to the free trade deal with the UK, which will take time for implementation.

Sector impact

Threat to India's agricultural export sector

The tariff escalation poses a major threat to one of India's biggest agricultural export sectors. This industry employs millions of people across coastal states and contributes significantly to the country's foreign exchange earnings. In 2024, India exported $2.8 billion worth of shrimps to the US and has already shipped $500 million worth this year alone.