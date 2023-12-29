Yamaha's 2024 motorcycle lineup for India: R7, MT-07, and more

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Yamaha's 2024 motorcycle lineup for India: R7, MT-07, and more

By Akash Pandey 02:12 pm Dec 29, 202302:12 pm

The MT-09 is expected to be priced at Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom)

Yamaha has announced plans to enter India's premium middle-weight motorcycle market by launching the R7, MT-07, and MT-09 in 2024. It was confirmed earlier this year at a dealership event. This move signals the Japanese manufacturer's intention to compete with rivals like Kawasaki, Triumph, and Honda in the high-capacity bike segment. Yamaha had previously introduced the MT-03 and R3 models in India, showcasing its commitment to the market.

2/4

The MT-09 boasts a 998cc engine

The Yamaha MT-07 streetfighter and R7 supersport bikes boast a 689cc, liquid-cooled, in-line twin engine, producing 74hp at 8,750rpm and 67Nm at 6,500rpm. The MT-09 stands out as one of Yamaha's most formidable motorcycles in its lineup. It features a massive 998cc, liquid-cooled, in-line 4 engine, which generates 166hp at 11,500rpm and 112Nm at 9,000rpm.

3/4

Expected prices and competition

The Yamaha MT-07 is expected to be priced around Rs. 8-9 lakh, competing with the Kawasaki Z650, Honda CB650R, and Triumph Trident 660. Meanwhile, the faired sibling R7 may be priced between Rs. 9-10 lakh, rivaling the Honda CBR650R, Kawasaki Ninja 650, and the upcoming Triumph Daytona 660. The MT-09 is expected at a price tag of Rs. 13 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It will compete with Ducati Monster, Kawasaki Z900, Triumph Street Triple RS, and BMW F 900 R.

4/4

Yamaha is set to make a strong comeback

Yamaha has a history of introducing high-performance bikes in India, starting with the first liter-class bike launched in the country back in 2009. The company also brought the Yamaha V-Max and MT-09 to India in subsequent years. With the launch of the R7, MT-07, and MT-09, Yamaha aims to strengthen its presence in the premium middle-weight motorcycle segment, posing a significant challenge to other established competitors.