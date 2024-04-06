Next Article

Uncertainty clouds Indian release of Dev Patel's 'Monkey Man'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:07 pm Apr 06, 202404:07 pm

What's the story Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man, is facing potential obstacles for its release in India due to its "political undertones" and "references to Hindu mythological characters," reportedly. The Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) is currently reviewing the movie, which prominently features the politically potent saffron color in its visuals. Despite having premiered globally, the Indian release of Monkey Man—initially scheduled for April 19—now hangs in balance.

Controversial themes

Graphic scenes; provocative blend of violence and religion pose challenges

Per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film's graphic content has emerged as a significant roadblock. An insider disclosed, "The CBFC doesn't know what to do with the violence. The content is driven by elaborate massacres and violent, bloodied, never-ending action scenes." "Even if the film finds its way out of the daunting orgy of violence, sexual references, drugs-related trauma, and sly political references, there is the other major problem: the frequent references to Hindu religion and mythology."

Depiction of characters

Controversial character depictions in 'Monkey Man'

The film has a character named Sita, named after Lord Ram's goddess wife from Hindu scripture, Ramayana. Patel's narrative—reportedly inspired by Hanuman's story—features Sita as a sex worker, carrying significant implications in a country (India) where sex workers continue to face severe discrimination. Additionally, Patel's unnamed character wears a monkey mask and shapes his alter ego after the monkey-like Hindu demigod Hanuman, another central figure in the revered epic.

Global acclaim

'Monkey Man' lauded globally despite Indian controversy

Monkey Man, which was reportedly ten years in the making, features a stellar cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, Makarand Deshpande, Pitobash, and Vipin Sharma, among others. Despite the controversy surrounding its Indian release, the film has been praised by critics and audiences alike since its debut at SXSW last month. Global acclaim stands in stark contrast to the uncertainty it faces in India.

Director's perspective

Patel remains optimistic despite challenges

Meanwhile, despite the hurdles, Patel remains hopeful about his directorial venture. When, in an interview, asked about a potential sequel to Monkey Man, he didn't dismiss the idea altogether but stressed his current focus on this project. He reportedly stated: "I'm trying not to get ahead of myself. I know this sounds like a cliche, but just to...birth this little thing, it's been a huge undertaking. This is all a dream come true."