Why Zohran Mamdani is being blasted for opulent 3-day wedding  

New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani has come under fire for throwing a lavish three-day wedding celebration in Uganda. The event took place at his family's private estate in Kampala and was attended by close friends and family members. Mamdani, 33, had secretly married artist and animator Rama Duwaji earlier this year in Dubai .

Public criticism Security measures at the event The extravagant event has raised eyebrows, especially since Mamdani's political platform includes defunding the police and abolishing prisons. "Outside the Mamdani house were more than 20 special forces command unit guards, some in masks, and there was a phone-jamming system set up—and all for the strictly invite-only Mamdani event...One gate had around nine guards stationed at it," one witness told The Post. Entry to the compound was strictly by invitation only, with one gate manned by nearly 10 guards.

Details He met wife on Hinge According to the NYP, properties near the Mamdani estate, which lies on two acres of lush gardens and has a panoramic view of Lake Victoria, can easily sell for more than $1 million. Mamdani's rich parents, 67-year-old Mira Nair and her 78-year-old professor husband, Mahmood Mamdani, live on the property in Uganda where the Democrat was born. At seven, Mamdani moved to New York and became a US citizen in 2018. He met Duwaji on Hinge.

Cultural insensitivity Celebration coincided with mourning period for Supreme Court judge The timing of the wedding celebration has also drawn criticism, as it coincided with the mourning period for retired Supreme Court Judge George Kanyeihamba. Locals were upset over what they saw as a cultural insensitivity, alluding to the "Okukungubaga," or mourning period. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni had visited the neighborhood to pay his respects to Kanyeihamba, temporarily blocking streets with his motorcade.

Lifestyle criticism Irony of a democratic socialist living a lavish life Mamdani's lavish lifestyle has also been criticized, as it contradicts his political ideals. Social media users pointed out the irony of a Democratic Socialist living a life that he condemns for others. One user wrote, "NYC Mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani has run on the platform of defunding the police and abolishing prisons, but this is his private security outside his family compound in Uganda."

Twitter Post Reactions to Mamdani's wedding celebration pictures NYC Mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani has run on the platform of defunding the police and abolishing prisons but this is his private security outside his family compound in Uganda.

Don’t those that can’t afford private security, also deserve to feel safe and protected? pic.twitter.com/1tEEDxgESx — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) July 27, 2025