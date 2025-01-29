Vaughan lauded Smith's unorthodox batting style and ability to adapt. "I would argue that he is the best modern-day Test match player. I think he is the best problem solver," he told Fox Sports.

He added, "He has a quirky technique but he just seems to be able to pick the ball out of the bowler's hand quicker than most."

Vaughan also emphasized Smith's ability to read the field and adjust his game according to pitch conditions.