Steve Smith lauded as 'best modern-day Test match player'
What's the story
Former England cricket team captain, Michael Vaughan, has praised Australian cricketer Steve Smith's recent achievement of crossing 10,000 runs in Test cricket.
The feat puts him alongside legendary names like Sir Donald Bradman.
Smith achieved the milestone during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, becoming a part of an elite club of only four Australians - Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Ricky Ponting - to reach the landmark.
Praise
Smith's unique technique and adaptability
Vaughan lauded Smith's unorthodox batting style and ability to adapt. "I would argue that he is the best modern-day Test match player. I think he is the best problem solver," he told Fox Sports.
He added, "He has a quirky technique but he just seems to be able to pick the ball out of the bowler's hand quicker than most."
Vaughan also emphasized Smith's ability to read the field and adjust his game according to pitch conditions.
Evolution
Smith's journey from leg-spinner to top batsman
Smith's cricketing journey started in 2010 when he made his Test debut against Pakistan at Lord's, as a leg-spinner.
Over the years, he has transformed into one of the most consistent and versatile batsmen in the game, with 35 Test centuries under his belt.
Notably, this puts him seventh on the all-time list for most hundreds in Test cricket.
Additionally, he has been phenomenal against top teams like England and India, having scored over 6,000 runs in 61 Tests.
Career
Gilchrist and Shastri reflect on Smith's evolution
Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist and former Indian coach-commentator Ravi Shastri both spoke about Smith's journey from a leg-spinner to the best batsman in Test cricket.
"I think part of what is so amazing is how it started and how he got into the team at No. 8 or 9, bowling leg spin," Gilchrist said.
He added there were initial doubts if Smith would be the right replacement for Shane Warne but his career trajectory has been quite stunning.
Day 1 recap
Smith and Khawaja's centuries decimate SL on Day 1
Australia are well on top of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.
The Steve Smith-led side ended Day 1 on 330/2, in 81.1 overs before rain and bad light stopped play.
Meanwhile, the hosts' onslaught was started by Travis Head who smashed a quickfire 57 off 40 balls (2nd Test fifty as an opener).
Notably, at stumps, Usman Khawaja is unbeaten on 147 from 210 balls, while Smith has slammed 104* from 188 balls.
Feats
35th century, 10,000 runs in Test cricket
Smith slammed his 35th century in Test cricket. The star batter steered clear of Younis Khan, Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara and Mahela Jayawardene in terms of Test tons (34 each).
With his first run, Smith became the 4th Aussie batter to complete 10,000 runs in Tests. He also became the 2nd-fastest Australian to this record (innings).
Smith has smashed his 3rd Test century against the Lankans (50s: 1).
This was Smith's 16th century in away Test matches (50s: 19).