In brief Simplifying... In brief Ferrari is gearing up to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) in 2025, with a price tag of over $500,000.

The EV, disguised as a Maserati Levante SUV for testing, will be a two-seater with an electric motor on each wheel.

It will be produced at a new factory in Maranello, capable of manufacturing EVs, hybrids, and traditional cars, potentially boosting Ferrari's annual output to 20,000 units.

Ferrari's maiden EV will debut in 2025

Ferrari's first-ever EV spotted testing: Check design features

By Mudit Dube 04:58 pm Jun 28, 202404:58 pm

What's the story Ferrari has initiated road testing for its first-ever electric vehicle (EV), with the test mule spotted on the outskirts of Maranello. The test vehicle, which is expected to look significantly different from the final product, was seen sporting parts from various other cars. The forthcoming Ferrari EV, projected to cost over $500,000, will be manufactured at a brand-new facility.

EV design

Details emerge on Ferrari's electric vehicle test mule

The test mule of the Ferrari EV appears to be a large hatchback, but it is actually the bodyshell of a Maserati Levante SUV. It features fake quad exhausts, a uniquely designed rear bumper, and larger wheels than the standard Levante. The vehicle also has Ferrari Roma headlamps, a lowered suspension, and a wider track hidden by plastic extensions. The front grille of the test mule has been closed off.

EV launch

Ferrari's first electric vehicle will break cover in 2025

Ferrari is set to unveil its first electric vehicle next year. According to a Reuters report, the EV is expected to cost over $500,000 (approximately ₹4.17 crore), excluding options. Leaked patents suggest that the vehicle will be a two-seater with an electric motor on each of its four wheels. Additionally, Ferrari is reportedly working on a second EV which is currently under development.

Production plans

New Ferrari EV to be produced at Maranello factory

The new Ferrari EV will be manufactured at a newly established factory in Maranello. This facility is equipped to produce not only electric vehicles but also hybrids and internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. The new production capabilities could potentially increase the company's annual output to an estimated 20,000 units.