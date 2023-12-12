Lamborghini Urus police car doubles as organ transporter in Italy

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Lamborghini Urus police car doubles as organ transporter in Italy

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:36 pm Dec 12, 202305:36 pm

The car will begin service next year

The Italian police recently got their hands on a modified Lamborghini Urus Performante, which will serve as both a high-speed patrol car and an organ transporter. This marks the sixth vehicle loaned by Lamborghini to the Italian cops, with previous models including the Gallardo and Huracan supercars. The Urus Performante comes with a refrigerated compartment in the trunk for transporting organs and plasma, showcasing its versatility alongside its impressive performance.

2/3

Custom design and modifications for police use

Lamborghini Centro Stile designed the unique livery for the Urus Performante, blending the Italian police's classic blue shade with white. The police logos, crafted from reflective film, have been applied to the doors, and the Italian flag motif has been integrated into the design. The vehicle also sports a roof-mounted LED blue lightbar and a two-tone electric siren. Inside, modifications include an armored weapon box, a dedicated area for a defibrillator, and a flip-down message display mounted above the dashboard.

3/3

Impressive performance and longstanding collaboration

Urus Performante boasts a twin-turbo V8 engine producing 666hp of power and 850Nm of torque. This allows it to reach 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds and achieve a top speed of 306km/h. Starting in 2024, this powerful SUV will be used by highway cops, joining a Huracan LP610-4 in Italy's police fleet. Lamborghini's collaboration with the Italian police spans 20 years, demonstrating their commitment to providing high-performance vehicles for law enforcement and emergency services.