This is the fifth time Gandhi skipped the hearing

Rahul Gandhi skips court hearing in army defamation case again

By Chanshimla Varah 10:15 am Jun 24, 202510:15 am

What's the story

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi skipped a Lucknow court hearing on Monday in connection with a criminal case for allegedly insulting the Indian Army. This is the fifth time he has skipped the proceedings. The complaint alleges that during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi stated that "no one questions the beating of Indian soldiers by Chinese soldiers." This statement, according to complainant Uday Shankar Srivastava, was derogatory toward the army and hurt the sentiments of armed forces.