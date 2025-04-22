'National Herald ki loot': Bansuri Swaraj carries bag targeting Congress
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bansuri Swaraj was seen carrying a tote bag that said "National Herald Ki Loot" as she entered the Parliament Annexe building on Tuesday.
She was heading to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on 'One Nation One Election.'
The tote bag's message is a clear reference to the ED's (Enforcement Directorate) chargesheet against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, in an alleged money laundering case involving National Herald.
Strong stance
Swaraj condemns Congress party's alleged corruption
Speaking to ANI on the issue, she said, "This is the first time that corruption has taken place in the fourth pillar of democracy-media."
She said it "highlights the old working style and ideology of the Congress party."
She accused them of using public institutions to increase their personal property under the guise of service.
"This is a very serious matter," she added.
Twitter Post
Swaraj arriving at Parliament building
#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj arrives at Parliament Annexe building to attend JPC meeting on 'One Nation One Election' carrying a bag with 'National Herald Ki Loot' written on it pic.twitter.com/i4zhdkdF0m— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025
Accountability
Vadra had carrying a bag with Palestine written
Swaraj's bag stunt seems to be a clear response to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's latest bag messaging.
Vadra attracted attention in December for carrying a tote with the word "Palestine" on it, which garnered condemnation from BJP politicians who charged her with sectarian posturing.
Vadra, undeterred by the criticism, defended her decision, calling the attacks patriarchal, and stated that she can wear whatever she chooses.