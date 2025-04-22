What's the story

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bansuri Swaraj was seen carrying a tote bag that said "National Herald Ki Loot" as she entered the Parliament Annexe building on Tuesday.

She was heading to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on 'One Nation One Election.'

The tote bag's message is a clear reference to the ED's (Enforcement Directorate) chargesheet against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, in an alleged money laundering case involving National Herald.