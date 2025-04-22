What's the story

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madhav Bhandari has leveled serious allegations against the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

According to him, both parties failed to prevent the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks despite prior knowledge of a potential threat months in advance.

Responding to Bhandari's allegations, Ajit Pawar said that an inquiry could be conducted now that they are in power.

"Whoever is found involved can be punished," he said.