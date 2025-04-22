'Congress-NCP were aware of 26/11 attacks in advance': BJP leader
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madhav Bhandari has leveled serious allegations against the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
According to him, both parties failed to prevent the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks despite prior knowledge of a potential threat months in advance.
Responding to Bhandari's allegations, Ajit Pawar said that an inquiry could be conducted now that they are in power.
"Whoever is found involved can be punished," he said.
Pre-attack meeting
Bhandari cites high-level meeting before attacks
Speaking at an event in Pune on Sunday, Bhandari said an important meeting was held on June 30, 2008, at the Mantralaya.
It was chaired by then-CM Vilasrao Deshmukh and attended by then-Home Minister R R Patil, senior Maharashtra cops, and defense personnel of all three forces.
Possibility of a sea-based terror strike was discussed in the meeting, along with identifying 85% of possible targets for such an attack.
Inquisition
Bhandari questions government's inaction despite prior knowledge
Bhandari has questioned why the attack happened if the government was aware of it beforehand.
"The minutes of the meeting were drafted the same day, and a press note was also issued."
"I have a copy of that press note. It clearly shows that the government was in knowledge of a possible attack. Then why did the attack happen? If they knew it five months ago, why were no effective steps taken?"
Complacency
Alleged complacency after no attack on initial date
Bhandari also disclosed that when he asked former Home Minister Patil why no action was taken, Patil said there was intelligence of a possible strike on October 26, 2008. But since nothing happened on that day, the government became complacent.
"What kind of answer is this? The real question is who postponed the attack by one month and on whose direction? I had asked this then, and I am asking this again," Bhandari asserted.
Local involvement
Bhandari suggests local support for attack
Bhandari also hinted that the 26/11 attacks couldn't have been executed without local help.
"And by locals, I don't mean porters or dock workers. I mean those who could influence the local administration, who could make certain changes at that level."
On the recent extradition of key 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to India from the US, Bhandari alleged that the Congress is nervous because they fear Rana "could spill the beans."