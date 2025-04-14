Timeless hat styles to elevate your wardrobe
What's the story
Winter fashion is all about revamping the classics, and hats are no different.
For years, our favorite celebs have been leading the way in this domain, sporting timeless hat styles that not just keep them warm, but also lend an element of sophistication to their winter wardrobes.
From wide-brimmed fedoras to snug beanies, these timeless hat styles have survived the test of time.
Fedora style
Wide-brimmed fedoras
Wide-brimmed fedoras are a celebrity winter fashion staple. Structured and oh-so-elegant, these hats keep you warm and stylish at the same time.
Usually made of wool or felt, they can be easily paired with long coats or tailored jackets for an elegant look.
Celebrities tend to pick neutral colors such as black or beige, making them easy-to-pair accessories with any outfit.
Beanie comfort
Cozy beanies
Beanies provide comfort and warmth in chilly months while keeping the look casual yet chic.
Celebrities often choose knitted ones in solid or muted prints.
These hats are super easy to wear with almost anything- casual jeans and sweaters to a more polished get up.
The snug fit protects you from cold winds while adding an effortless touch of style.
Beret elegance
Classic berets
Berets add a dash of European flair to winter wardrobes. Associated with Parisian style icons, these hats are a favorite among celebrities for their timelessness.
Crafted from wool or cashmere blends, berets can be worn a little askew for added sophistication.
They look amazing with trench coats or tailored blazers, making for an elegant finish to any ensemble.
Trapper warmth
Stylish trapper hats
Trapper hats marry functionality with fashion-forward design elements, like ear flaps lined with faux fur or shearling material.
These provide extra warmth during the harshest of winters without compromising an ounce of style quotient.
They are adored by celebrities who appreciate both practicality and aesthetics alike.
When braving colder climates outdoors, be it skiing on slopes or attending outdoor events, these hats keep heads cozy and protected throughout the season ahead.