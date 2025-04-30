Add these ankle exercises to your daily workout routine
What's the story
Ankle joints are integral for maintaining balance and mobility.
By strengthening these joints, you can avoid injuries and increase your overall stability.
Including certain exercises in your routine can boost the strength and flexibility of your ankles.
Here are five effective exercises targeting ankle joints, ensuring strength as well as nimbleness.
Circle motion
Ankle circles for flexibility
Ankle circles are a simple yet effective exercise to improve flexibility.
Simply sit comfortably with one leg extended. Rotate your ankle in a circular motion, first clockwise, then counterclockwise, for about ten repetitions each way.
This exercise helps in loosening up the joint, enhancing its range of motion.
Heel lift
Heel raises to build strength
Heel raises concentrate on strengthening the calf muscles and enhancing ankle stability.
Stand with feet hip-width apart, slowly lift your heels off the ground while balancing on your toes, then lower back down.
Do two sets of ten repetitions to build endurance in the muscles supporting the ankle.
Toe walk
Toe walking for balance improvement
Toe walking is an excellent exercise to improve balance and coordination, as it requires you to walk forward on your toes for about 20 steps.
You should do this with an upright posture and an engaged core, focusing on maintaining balance throughout.
The practice would not just strengthen the ankles but also improve overall body alignment, making it something you would want to try.
Band Resistance
Resistance band exercises for stability
Using a resistance band can help add intensity to your ankle workouts by targeting stabilizing muscles.
Secure one end of a band around a sturdy object and loop it around your foot while seated or standing.
Move your foot against the band's resistance in different directions—upward, downward, inward, and outward—for ten repetitions each way.
One-leg stand
Single-leg balance drills
Single-leg balance drills are the best way to work on your proprioception—the body's ability to sense movement within joints—and strengthen those ankles, all at once.
Stand on one leg, with a slight bend in the knee.
Hold this position for as long as possible without losing balance or touching down with the other foot.
Switch sides after a few attempts per leg session daily, if possible!