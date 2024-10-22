Summarize Simplifying... In short Fawad Khan is set to star in two new projects, 'Behind the Scenes' and 'The Prisoner,' a crime thriller based on Omar Shahid's bestseller.

Fawad Khan will headline 'Behind the Scenes'

Fawad Khan locks two projects: 'Behind the Scenes,' 'The Prisoner'

What's the story Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has bagged two new projects announced at the recently concluded inaugural Tasveer Film Market, reported Variety. The Seattle-based market is dedicated to South Asian cinema. Khan will star in Behind the Scenes, a newsroom thriller produced by Modoxy Media and Film Lab++. This dark comedy brings together filmmakers Mehreen Jabbar (Jackson Heights), Sarmad Khoosat (Joyland), and Mo Naqvi (Insha'Allah Democracy).

New role

Khan to feature in 'The Prisoner,' a crime thriller series

Apart from Behind the Scenes, Khan will also play a key role in The Prisoner. The crime thriller series is an Awedacious Originals production based on Omar Shahid's bestseller. Set in the 1990s, this Pakistani drama is the brainchild of Parisa Siddiqi and Ahmer Khan. In this series, Khan will play one of two brave police officers on a secret mission to overthrow Karachi's influential mafia-like political party.

Mentorship role

Guneet Monga Kapoor joined Jahnu Barua's film as mentor

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor has donned the hat of a mentor for veteran director Jahnu Barua's latest film, Whistle in the Wind. Another international project for Kapoor, this India-Australia co-production comes after she produced the Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers. The Tasveer Film Market also witnessed Lotus Visual Productions unveil NISA from writer-director Ambarien Alqadar and Lone Star Hijra directed by Sheila Sawhny.

New deals

Luminary Pictures announced development deals at Tasveer Market

Rita Meher's Luminary Pictures, along with executive producer Zaki Chinde, announced development deals for The Pharaoh of Pharma, The Chili Score by Vinny Anand and Ronald Austin, and Good Girls by Hira Sheraz. The market event kicked off with an investor lunch attended by industry figures such as Shobha Sant (Creativeland Studios), Ameet Shukla (One Community), Amy Lillard (Washington Filmworks), Meg Kiernan (Amazon MGM Studios), Samir Sarkar (Magic Hour Films), and Tenten Wei (EST N8).

Market impact

Tasveer Film Market hailed as platform for South Asian narratives

Meher, the executive director of the market, also praised the collaborations forged at the event. She said, "This market has not only brought diverse creators together but has also created a table where filmmakers, producers, and industry leaders can exchange ideas." Associate director Anupama Bose also echoed these sentiments, saying they look forward to the journey of the first batch of Tasveer Film Market projects.