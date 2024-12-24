Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Allu Arjun was summoned by the Chikkadpally Police for questioning regarding a stampede incident at his film's promotional event.

Allu Arjun is being questioned by Hyderabad Police

Allu Arjun arrives for questioning in 'Pushpa 2' stampede incident

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:45 pm Dec 24, 2024

What's the story Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was summoned for questioning by the Chikkadpally Police in Hyderabad on Tuesday, in connection with the tragic stampede during a promotional event for his film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 2. The incident on December 4 claimed the life of a woman in her 30s and left her eight-year-old son critically injured. The actor reached the police station around 11:00am, reports said.

Notice details

Police issued notice for Arjun's appearance

The police had sent a "notice for appearance" to Arjun on Monday, asking him to appear at the Chikkadpally Police Station. The notice, signed by Inspector B. Raju Naik, said that his presence was required to give information about the incident and possibly visit the crime scene. It read, "The case is under investigation and your presence is quite essential before the undersigned officer to elicit answers from you about the incident."

Legal proceedings

Arjun's previous arrest and bail in connection with the case

Before this, on December 13, Chikkadpally Police had arrested Arjun in the same case. He was kept overnight at Chanchalguda Jail before being released on bail the next day. The actor is now accused Number 11 in the ongoing investigation into the tragic incident that occurred during his film's promotional event earlier this month.