Summarize Simplifying... In short An explosion near a temple in Hyderabad injured a priest, with conflicting reports on his health status.

Police have cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation, deploying a bomb disposal squad to collect samples for analysis.

The cause of the blast remains unknown, prompting increased security in the surrounding Mailardevpally area. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The blast happened around 10:30am

Hyderabad: Explosion near temple injures priest, investigation underway

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:05 pm Nov 18, 202406:05 pm

What's the story A minor explosion rocked Hyderabad's Mailardevpally area near the Sri Sri Yade Mata Mandir on Monday morning. The blast happened around 10:30am when temple priest Sugunaram was clearing garbage outside the temple premises. The incident sent shockwaves among the locals and left Sugunaram severely injured. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigation launched

Police respond swiftly, priest's condition remains uncertain

Police were prompt to act on the incident, cordoning off the area and launching an investigation. Assistant Commissioner of Police Srinivas confirmed a case had been registered and said, "The investigation is underway, and we are examining all possible angles." Meanwhile, reports on Sugunaram's health status differ with some claiming he is stable while others describe his condition as critical.

Ongoing probe

Bomb disposal squad deployed, samples collected for analysis

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the site after the explosion. Samples were taken from the spot and sent to a laboratory for analysis as part of the ongoing investigation. The cause of this minor blast is still unknown. In the wake of this incident, authorities have increased security in and around Mailardevpally area.