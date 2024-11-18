Summarize Simplifying... In short Parihar, a criminal with a history of 12 cases including murder and extortion, attempted to escape police custody by snatching a policeman's pistol and opening fire.

In the ensuing exchange, Parihar was injured and is now receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

The accused was arrested in another district

MP: Criminal snatches pistol, opens fire on police to escape

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:56 pm Nov 18, 202405:56 pm

What's the story A criminal was injured in an encounter with the police in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district late Sunday night. The incident occurred in the Matguvan police station area. Chhatarpur's Superintendent of Police (SP), Agam Jain, said the accused, Ravindra Singh Parihar, had been arrested in Pithampur, Dhar district and was being taken to Chhatarpur when he tried to escape custody.

Escape bid

Parihar's escape attempt and subsequent injury

During a break between Matguvan and Chhatarpur, Parihar snatched a policeman's pistol and opened fire in a bid to escape. The police fired retaliatory shots, injuring Parihar in the leg. He is now undergoing treatment at the district hospital for his gunshot wound.

Criminal record

Parihar's criminal history and recent arrest

Notably, Parihar has a long criminal history with 12 cases registered against him, including extortion and murder charges. Just last week, he fired at a police team trying to arrest him in Deri village. A reward of ₹30,000 had been announced for his capture before his arrest in Pithampur.