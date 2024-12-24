Summarize Simplifying... In short Siddhant Chaturvedi, known for his roles in "Gully Boy" and "Gehraiyaan", is speculated to play cricket legend Yuvraj Singh in an upcoming biopic.

The film, produced by T-Series and Ravi Bhagchandka, aims to portray Singh's inspiring journey.

This speculation arose after Singh expressed his desire to see Chaturvedi portray him in the biopic.

Siddhant Chaturvedi to star in Yuvraj Singh biopic?

Siddhant Chaturvedi hints at playing Yuvraj Singh in upcoming biopic

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:57 pm Dec 24, 202405:57 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has just teased playing the lead in the highly-anticipated biopic of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The T-Series film will highlight key moments from Singh's career such as his historic six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup and his personal battles. During an interactive AMA session on Instagram, Chaturvedi posted a picture of Singh in his iconic blue jersey with a lion emoji, fueling speculations about his possible involvement in the project.

Actor's preference

Singh had earlier expressed desire for Chaturvedi to play him

While the project was announced in August, no lead actor was finalized. Notably, in 2020, Singh had wished for Chaturvedi to play him in his biopic. "See, that's the director's job to decide. If it's going to be a Bollywood film, then Siddhant Chaturvedi is a good option; I'd love to see him in the film," he told Times of India. This has only fueled further speculations about Chaturvedi's casting in the biopic.

Production details

Singh's biopic to be produced by T-Series and Ravi Bhagchandka

The biopic on Singh is being produced by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and producer Ravi Bhagchandka. The film was announced in August through T-Series Films's social media. It promises to capture the grit, glory, and resilience of the sports legend. Speaking to Variety, Singh said he was honored that his story would be showcased to millions of his fans across the globe by Kumar and Bhagchandka.

Career highlights

Chaturvedi's recent work and rise to fame

Chaturvedi, who has delivered stellar performances in Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, rose to fame with his role as rapper MC Sher. His last project was the action-packed drama Yudhra, which hit theaters on September 20. The film had an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, and Ram Kapoor in key roles.