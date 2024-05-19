Next Article

Focus Features acquires Yorgos Lanthimos's 'Bugonia'

Yorgos Lanthimos to direct Emma Stone in alien conspiracy-thriller 'Bugonia'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:22 am May 19, 202411:22 am

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos is teaming up once more with his favorite muse, Academy Award winner Emma Stone, for his upcoming project Bugonia. The film, a remake of the South Korean sci-fi comedy Save the Green Planet!, will also star Jesse Plemons. The trio, currently in the 77th Cannes Film Festival for their competition title, Kinds of Kindness, celebrated its world premiere on Friday.

Production

What is the plot of 'Bugonia'?

Per reports, Bugonia tells the story of two conspiracy-obsessed young men who kidnap a high-powered CEO, believing she is an alien intent on destroying Earth. The screenplay comes from acclaimed writer Will Tracy, known for Succession and The Menu. The film is a collaboration between Lanthimos and producers Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures, Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen of Square Peg, Stone via her Fruit Tree banner, and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko of CJ ENM.

Inspiration

'Bugonia' based on award-winning South Korean film

Save the Green Planet! won two Korean Film Awards and gained popularity on the international festival circuit. It was released in 2003. "Yorgos Lanthimos is a cinematic visionary with a singular style that has captivated audiences worldwide. We could not be more excited to partner with him, Emma, and the incredible teams....to reimagine this twisted and darkly funny story," said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski. Focus Features has the worldwide rights to the movie.

Anticipation

Excitement surrounds 'Bugonia' among production team

Producers Guiney and Lowe echoed Kujawski's excitement, stating they were looking forward to working with the "brilliant team at Focus Features" and reuniting with Lanthimos, Stone, and Plemons. Kyoungboum Ko expressed his thrill at introducing the "intriguing story rooted in Korean Cinema's hidden gem" to a wider audience, expecting Lanthimos to bring a "dynamic chemical fusion" with his unique style and "the novelty of the narrative."

Distribution

Distribution details for 'Bugonia'

Focus Features will handle the US release of Bugonia, while Universal Pictures is set to distribute the film internationally, excluding South Korea. This marks a significant win for Focus Features, as Lanthimos's previous Oscar-winning films like Poor Things were distributed by Searchlight. Lanthimos's extensive filmography features notable titles such as Dogtooth, the Academy Award-nominated The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and The Favourite. His recent success, Poor Things, garnered 11 Academy Award nominations and secured four wins.