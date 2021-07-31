'Cruella's Emma Stone considering suing Disney; Emily Blunt might join

Emma Stone considering to join the legal battle against Disney

After Scarlett Johansson, the star of Marvel's Black Widow, rocked Hollywood with her lawsuit against Disney comes the turn of Emma Stone. Like Johansson's Black Widow, Stone's Cruella also released on Disney+ alongside its theatrical premiere, slashing her profits. Well, the growing list of Disney enemies does not stop here. Emily Blunt could also speak out against Disney over Jungle Cruise's simultaneous theater/Disney+ release.

Legal Battle

'Emma Stone weighing her options' against Disney, says Matt Belloni

Former THR editor Matt Belloni, in his What I'm Hearing... newsletter, revealed, "Emma Stone, star of Cruella, is said to be weighing her options." Released on May 28, Cruella had a significant impact on the viewers and critics. However, the Box Office numbers weren't much impressive. As per reports, Cruella's earnings were ripped away because of its release on Disney+ with $29.99 Premiere Access.

Consideration

Blunt also considering her options against Disney?

Johansson becomes bellwether of Hollywood by suing Disney over 'Black Widow' release

Not only Johansson and Stone, but Blunt might also join the line. Belloni claimed Blunt could also speak out against Disney over Jungle Cruise's release. If that's the case then Disney is going to be in big trouble. Belloni reports Marvel Studios President, Kevin Fiege, is "angry and ashamed" over Johansson's lawsuit as he is "not prone to corporate confrontations or shout fights."

Refusal

Disney claims Johansson's lawsuit over 'Black Widow' to be meritless

Disney, however, refuses to take responsibility for the allegations leveled by Johansson. Moreover, the company claimed her lawsuit was meritless. On Johansson's claim of her salary loss, Disney said that the digital release has added "additional compensation" to her earnings. On the contrary, Johansson's lawsuit claims Disney breached her contract by releasing Black Widow on the digital platform without any prior notice or justification.

Repercussions

Will Disney face consequences of stars going against it?

Oscar-nominated Johansson now has several renowned stars standing by her side. If she decides to stay in the legal battle, the line of her support might grow, creating an awful situation for Disney. Could more faces stand in opposition to Disney? Will things turn out gruesome for the digital platform if Stone and Blunt also sue it eventually? We'll have to wait and watch.