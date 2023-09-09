Why Sonam Kapoor Ahuja dropped out of 'Aakhri Sach'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 09, 2023 | 06:19 pm 2 min read

After months of search, 'Aakhri Sach' producers wanted to cast Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, before they finalized Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia has been doing back-to-back projects in the OTT space. After Jee Karda and Lust Stories 2, she recently starred in Aakhri Sach in a lead role. Directed by Robbie Grewal, the crime thriller web series has garnered a positive response for its gripping storyline and Bhatia's performance. However, before her, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was finalized to lead the show. Here's what happened.

Why does this story matter?

While Bhatia leads the show as an investigating officer of a mass suicide case, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Kriti Vij, and others also join her as pivotal characters. The series premiered on August 25 on Disney+ Hotstar and four episodes have been released. One fresh episode is released every Friday. It reportedly has six episodes. Aakhri Sach has been gaining traction among the viewers.

Makers wanted Kapoor Ahuja as Inspector Anya Swaroop

According to reports, the first choice of Aakhri Sach's producers, Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes, for the lead role was not Bhatia but Kapoor Ahuja. She was finalized to play the character of Inspector Anya Swaroop, who probes the mass suicide mystery. Though Kapoor Ahuja liked the script, she reportedly had to drop out due to her pregnancy. The role then went to Bhatia.

Show's shooting halted for months over casting

The hunt for the series's female lead actor continued for a long time. In fact, if reports are to be believed, the Simoes sisters had also delayed the series's shooting by a couple of months to find the perfect cast before they zeroed down on Kapoor Ahuja. Aakhri Sach is touted to be the most ambitious project of the sister duo.

'Aakhri Sach' and Burari deaths connection

Remember the Burari deaths in Delhi? The 2018 ritual mass suicide of 11 members of a family that rocked the entire nation forms the basis of the plot of Aakhri Sach. The series, which has been fictionalized to some extent, shows Bhatia investigating the deaths as a murder case before realizing that it could possibly be a case of mass suicide.

