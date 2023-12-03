Who are possible CM faces for Congress in Telangana

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:13 pm Dec 03, 202301:13 pm

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy topped the list of CM probables for party

Speculations about who Telangana's next chief minister will be have started making the rounds after trends for the assembly election results showed Congress was leading. According to reports, the most popular choice remained Revanth Reddy, the party's Telangana chief. However, the final decision would reportedly be taken by the party's high command, as it will likely consider other candidates under the internal democracy.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress is looking to return to power in the southern state after nearly a decade. In the 2014 assembly polls, the party lost to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), then Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which emerged as the single-largest party. Currently, the BRS has 101 seats, the Congress five, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) three, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) seven assembly seats.

Final decision by Congress's high command: Reports

Despite several leaders vying for the coveted post, experts opined that Congress's high command would select Revanth for the job. Reportedly, he is the only leader in Congress who toured extensively across the state and campaigned for other candidates. Other candidates, including leaders, were mostly confined to their seats or, at most, their districts.

Who are other probable candidates

Revanth, who contested against CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), rose to popularity reportedly after his grassroots work. Apart from him, the party might consider senior Schedule Caste (SC) leader Bhatti Vikramarka and former MPs Madhu Yashki Goud and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Current MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and ex-MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal are also hoping for a chance.

Reddy on Congress's chances in Telangana elections

Despite a significant vote share gap between the Congress and BRS in previous elections, Reddy remained hopeful about his party's chances. "When a party gets momentum like this just before the elections, no gap matters," he said before the counting began. Reddy said that people feel let down by KCR's failure to meet their expectations and protect their rights.